Zachary Shannon Brewer, 24, of 311 Biddle St., was taken into custody early Sunday by Greeneville police and charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will.
Police received a call Sunday afternoon from the alleged victim saying she was at the McDonald’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard and had escaped from the Biddle Street address, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report.
The alleged victim said she had was picked up about noon on Friday in Grainger County by Brewer to take her to a pharmacy. After she went to the pharmacy, Brewer took the woman to his house and made her stay there instead of taking her home, the report said.
Brewer allegedly held the woman at knifepoint and made her remove her clothing and took it away to keep her in the house, the report said. He also allegedly took her cellphone and forced her to remain in a bed, grabbing her hair every time she tried to get away, the report said.
The woman was released Saturday afternoon after a relative of Brewer made him give the alleged victim her clothing back. Brewer allegedly kept the woman’s medications, the report said.
An aggravated kidnapping arrest warrant was taken out on Brewer. He was located early Sunday at the Biddle Street address.
Brewer was held on $125,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.