Frankie D. Crum, 43, of 1000 Heritage Road North, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with aggravated stalking and aggravated trespassing.
Crum was also issued an arrest warrant for violation of a court order of protection after his “repeated harassment” of the alleged victim over a period of months, Officer Ethan Parton said in a court order.
Police went to a North Sunset Street address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Crum was “beating on the house” but left prior to police arrival.
Crum was located on North Irish Street and allegedly admitted being at the alleged victim’s house a short time earlier.
Crum was trespassed from the alleged victim’s property in December 2019, charged in February with domestic assault and criminal trespass, and charged in March with aggravated trespassing and violating the order of protection.
Crum was held without bond pending an appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.