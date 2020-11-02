A Greeneville man was charged with burglary after he was discovered in an unoccupied dwelling on Park Street early Sunday.
Jefferson D. Bridges, 180 Moccasin Lane, was discovered within a mobile home, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
While on routine patrol, Officer Ethan Metcalf saw a vehicle turn into the driveway of a residence at which he previously arrested the resident, who had indicated that no one was to be at the mobile home, according to the report.
After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, Metcalf discovered someone was inside the residence. Officers went to the front door and found the screen door shut but the front door partially open. The officers found pry marks on the door where a deadbolt lock had been located, the report stated.
When officers knocked on the door, they came into contact with a man inside the residence, later identified as Bridges, according to the report.
The resident was contacted at the Greene County Detention Center to check if the anyone had been allowed inside the mobile home, and the resident indicated that no one had been given permission to be there, the report stated.