Christopher A. McMahon, 29, of 616 E. Church St., was charged late Thursday by Greeneville police with burglary, aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest and vandalism.
Police went to a house in the 100 block of East Brad Street and spoke with the victim, who said McMahon was at her back door trying to get inside.
McMahon allegedly threatened officers as they approached. He refused to “get on the ground” as ordered, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A Taser was used on McMahon to gain compliance.
McMahon does not live at the house and is not allowed inside, the report said.
Before police arrived, McMahon allegedly broke a car window with a rock, causing damage estimated at $500.
McMahon was held without bond pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.