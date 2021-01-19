A Jonesborough man was charged with criminal impersonation and public intoxication Monday afternoon after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about someone passed out in a car parked in the 3600 block of Erwin Highway near the Nolichucky River.
A woman was in the car. Michael C. Miller, 30, of Hensley Loop, was walking outside. The person who called the sheriff’s department said a man “with tattoos all over his face was walking around talking out of his head,” Deputy Billy Walters said in a report.
The man was attempting to walk up to Erwin Highway when deputies arrived. He was unsteady on his feet and could not control erratic body movements, the report said.
The man allegedly would not give a name. The woman in the car gave deputies Miller’s first name.
When Miller was asked if his name was Michael, he “advised no and stated his name was Emmanual and he was a sovereign citizen,” the report said.
Miller also allegedly gave deputies a second false name. Personal identification was found in his wallet.
Miller was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
A records check showed the woman in the car, 27-year-old Kaylee Stout, of Butler in Johnson County, had an active arrest arrant for violation of probation. Butler was held without bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in court.