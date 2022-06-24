Man Charged With Domestic-Related Stabbing Jun 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A stabbing Friday morning led to the arrest several hours later of Gary Johnson, 65, of Grassy Creek Road, on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault.The victim, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Hendrick, was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and then airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Friday afternoon.About 7:30 a.m. Friday, county 911 Dispatch received a call about “a domestic situation involving a stabbing,” a Greene County Sheriff’s Department news release said.Deputies arrived and found Hendrick with “multiple cuts to his body,” the release said.Johnson fled the scene. About 10 a.m. Friday, Johnson’s vehicle was located by Greeneville police at the Plaza Towers Apartments on Thornwood Drive.Johnson was found in an apartment in the complex and taken into custody without incident.Johnson complained of a knife injury to his chest area and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called. Johnson was taken by ambulance to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injury.Johnson’s condition was not available Friday afternoon. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnson City Greene County Police Crime Ems Greeneville News Release Thomas Hendrick Injury Apartment Stabbing Ambulance Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide American Calendar Acquires Brown Manufacturing 90 Years After Split Missing Greeneville Woman Found Unharmed 6 Sheriff's Deputies Receive Promotions Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.