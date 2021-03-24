Drug possession charges were filed about 7 p.m. Tuesday against a man by Greeneville police.
A woman told police that a man tried to get into her car in the parking lot of the O K Tobacco Outlet on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Jesse D. Hohlbaugh, 37, of 2000 Whirlwind Road, was located at the nearby Walgreens Pharmacy, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
Two men in a car in the parking lot told police that Hohlbaugh, the driver, was inside the store.
A records check showed that Hohlbaugh had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and he was placed under arrest. He “appeared intoxicated,” the report said.
Xanax pills, Suboxone pills and Suboxone strips were found in Hohlbaugh’s pockets.
A black case in the car contained methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, pipes, scales and other drug paraphernalia, the report said.
Hohlbaugh also allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walgreens. The items were returned and he was banned from the business.
Hohlbaugh was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
The front seat passenger, Justin D. Brown, 37, of 205 Royce St., was charged with public intoxication.
Hohlbaugh and Brown have first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.