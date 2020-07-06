Giovany Lopez, 18, of Roe Junction Road, Morristown, was charged about 4 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence after he crashed a car into a tree in the 14000 block of Warrensburg Road.
Lopez was climbing out of the car when deputies arrived. He allegedly tried to pour an alcoholic drink on the ground, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report.
Lopez smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He told deputies that he was speeding, didn’t see a curve in the road and lost control of the car.
Lopez also told deputies he did not know where he was. He allegedly admitted to drinking before driving.
Lopez did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.