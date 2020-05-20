Tyler Patrick Baughard, 27, of 7498 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense after a crash in the first block of Parman Road.
Baughard told deputies he lost control of his vehicle, which struck a guiderail and a mailbox.
Baughard “appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant” and had slurred speech. He did poorly on field sobriety tests, Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report.
Baughard allegedly refused a blood draw. He is held on bond at the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.