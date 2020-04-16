David Lynn Burkey, 69, of 75 Centennial Lane, was charged with driving under the influence by Greeneville police following a two-vehicle crash about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Police arriving at the crash scene spoke with Burkey and detected an odor of alcohol, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Burkey allegedly said he drank some wine before the wreck.
Burkey did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Burkey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.