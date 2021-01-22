Travis C. Bell, 29, of 1374 W. Allen’s Bridge Road, was charged shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense and driving on a revoked license.
Police went to the Dollar General Market at 835 E. Andrew Johnson Highway on a report of a three-vehicle crash, with one driver attempting to leave, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Police approached the sport utility vehicle driven by Bell and found him asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running, the report said.
Police cruisers were positioned in front and back of the SUV to prevent Bell from entering the roadway. Officers opened the driver’s side door to turn off the ignition. Bell woke up and allegedly attempted to drive away.
Officers secured Bell’s arms to prevent him from putting the SUV in gear. Once out of the vehicle, he was placed in handcuffs.
Bell allegedly had slurred speech and was making erratic movements. He told police he had “weed” in his pocket, the report said.
A records check showed Bell’s driver’s license was revoked for DUI in September 2020.
According to witness statements, the crash involving Bell occurred on East Andrew Johnson Highway at the Industrial Road intersection. The two other vehicles involved in the crash remained on scene and their drivers appeared to have blocked the SUV in to prevent it from leaving, the report said.
The small amount of “weed” found on Bell was left in the vehicle. Officers were unable to confirm if it was marijuana or hemp, the report said.
Bell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.