Timothy R. Kilday, of 441 Fairgrounds Road, was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and other offenses following a head-on crash about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Witnesses at the crash scene told police that Kilday was driving a car in the wrong lane of travel, causing the crash.
Kilday smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Kilday allegedly refused to have blood drawn or take a breath test, the report said.
A records check showed that Kilday’s driver’s license was suspended. He was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
Kilday was taken for treatment of injuries to Greeneville Community Hospital East, where he was served with a criminal summons to appear Monday in General Sessions Court.
The other driver was also taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available Monday morning.
Fluid leaking from both vehicles had to be removed from East Andrew Johnson Highway. Assisting police at the scene were the Greeneville Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.