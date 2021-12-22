A man who allegedly ran over a woman with a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon was charged with with driving under the influence.
Perry Herrin, 61, of 2160 Little Meadow Creek Road, was charged after deputies investigated a reported aggravated assault about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Herrin told deputies he was leaving an address in the 1300 block of Little Meadow Creek Road and saw a relative walking and trying to wave him down.
Herrin told deputies he stopped the pickup truck and began backing up, “and when doing so, he ran her over,” Deputy Peter Wellman said in a report.
The woman was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. She suffered a suspected major injury, the report said.
The woman’s condition was not available Wednesday morning.
Herrin smelled of alcohol when speaking with deputies, had slurred speech and had difficulty standing without assistance, the report said.
Herrin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
The case remains under investigation by sheriff’s department detectives.