Thomas R. Williams, 48, of 8 Lords Lane, was charged with driving under the influence and drug possession following a traffic stop about 9 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police.
Police received a call that a man driving a Honda sedan “was all over the road” and nearly struck a mailbox before pulling into the drive-through at the McDonald’s restaurant on Austin Street, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
Police followed Williams as he left the restaurant, and a traffic stop was made after the Honda was seen swerving over the double yellow line on North College Street.
Williams told officers he “had been awake for a while.” He allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.
Williams was given field sobriety tests and “showed multiple signs of impairment,” the report said.
Found during a search of the car after Williams was taken into custody was an unmarked pill bottle containing Suboxone and Xanax pills, the report said.
Williams asked for a lawyer when asked to submit to a blood test. A search warrant from a judge was obtained to draw blood at the Greene County Detention Center.
Williams was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.