Brian J. Timberman, 45, of 729 Crum St., was charged about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and felony evading arrest.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Babbs Mill Road in Afton. A pickup truck matching the description of the one driven by Timberman was seen being driven at a high rate of speed on Baileyton Road, Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report.
Deputies were told that Timberman had been drinking and was allegedly driving under the influence. The truck turned onto Doughtys Chapel Road and patrol car lights and siren were activated to make a traffic stop, but Timberman “did not attempt to stop,” the report said.
Timberman lost control of the truck and crashed through a fence at the corner of 1200 Doughtys Chapel Road. Timberman was detained. He gave off an odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted drinking earlier in the day, the report said.
An open vodka container was on the floorboard of the truck.
Timberman allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests at the Greene County Detention Center but consented to a breath test before allegedly becoming “irate” and throwing a chair, the booking phone and attempting to run out of the jail doors.
Timberman was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.