A man allegedly driving recklessly downtown Tuesday morning was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and drug possession counts.
Grant C. Jones, 30, of 15 Chase St., was also charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police received a call about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday regarding a sport utility vehicle being driven recklessly. An officer observed the SUV pull into the oncoming lane of traffic and a traffic stop was attempted.
The SUV pulled into the Greeneville Light & Power System lot on Academy Street. Jones stepped out of the SUV and consented to field sobriety tests. He “showed several indicators of impairment,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
Jones first refused to give consent to search the SUV. A K-9 unit was called, but before arrival Jones allegedly admitted there was heroin in the driver’s side door pocket, the report said.
A plastic bag containing small balls of aluminum foil holding about a half-gram of heroin was found. Two suspected Xanax pills were found with the heroin. An additional small amount of the narcotic was found on Jones, the report said.
Jones was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.