A Morristown man was charged early Saturday with driving under the influence-2nd offense and violation of the implied consent law after sheriff’s deputies located him in a car in the parking lot of Dairy Queen on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap.
John C. Barnard, 37, of South Manley Court Circle, was also charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
Deputies located Barnard after receiving a report about 4:20 a.m. Saturday about a man trying to push a woman out of a car. They spoke with Barnard, who gave off a string odor of alcohol.
Barnard was reaching for identification when he accidentally pulled a plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected marijuana out of his pocket, the report said.
Barnard was unsteady on his feet and unable to complete field sobriety tests. A records check showed his driver’s license was revoked.
Barnard was taken to the Greene County Detention Center and allegedly agreed to provide a breath sample, but then refused. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.