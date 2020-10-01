Jacob A. Mascioli, 38, of Gatlinburg, was charged about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense and violation of the implied consent law following a traffic stop at Lee’s Market on Speedway Lane in Bull’s Gap.
Mascioli told deputies that he had been out driving all night.
“He started saying things didn’t make sense (and) that people were hacking into his emails, getting his credit card information, and putting things in his car. He wasn’t making any sense when talking nor was he able to answer the questions he was asked,” Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
Mascioli said he is prescribed Suboxone and earlier took normal dosage, adding he also took several Klonopin pills that he is not prescribed.
Mascioli did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly declined to consent to a blood draw.
Mascioili is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.