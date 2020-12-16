A Greeneville man was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with damage following a crash about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Ricky W. Roberts, 54, of 1414 W. Main St., was also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
A caller told deputies that his vehicle was involved in a collision with a black truck “and the truck had taken off,” the report said.
The driver followed the truck and another officer pulled it over at the West Main Street address. The officer said Roberts smelled of alcohol while speaking with him. Roberts was given field sobriety tests but was unable to complete them, the report said.
During an inventory of the truck, a handgun was found under the front seat.
Roberts was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.