Brandon A. Archer, 36, of Lynn Avenue, Kingsport, was charged Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license-2nd offense.
Archer was also charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
Archer was held on $64,000 bond pending a first appearance Monday in court. A hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 31. Archer remained in custody on Tuesday.
Deputies were called to the Marathon station at 13350 W. Andrew Johnson Highway about a man passed out in a truck at gas pumps. Archer had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet when he got out of the truck, the report said.
Archer gave off a strong odor of marijuana. Found during a search of the truck was a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, other plastic bags with residue, a used syringe, a glass pipe and a set of digital scales.
After Archer was placed in a patrol car, further search of the truck located more suspected meth in fuse box under the hood and another set of digital scales beside the radiator, the report said.
Archer allegedly denied having anything illegal on him while being booked into the Greene County Detention Center. During a strip search, more suspected methamphetamine and four pills were found in one of his boots. Archer allegedly tried to throw his boot over the items to hide them, the report said.