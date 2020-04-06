Derrick James Gwyn, 40, of 211 Unaka St., was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and resisting arrest following a traffic stop on Tusculum Boulevard at Forest Hills Drive.
Gwyn showed signs of being impaired following a traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. Monday, and had a “strong odor of alcohol about his person,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Gwyn did poorly on field sobriety tests, which were discontinued for his safety.
When police tried to place Gwyn in a patrol car, he allegedly pulled away and had to be assisted inside, the report said.
Gwyn was “very hostile” toward officers after being taken to the Greene County Detention Center and no breath tests were attempted.
Gwyn was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.