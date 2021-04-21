Larry T. Norton, 34, of 280 Snapps Ferry Park, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were called about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday to the Dollar General store at 130 W. Bernard Ave. about a pickup truck parked there after the business closed. Norton was found passed out in the driver’s seat, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
Norton was awakened and opened the truck door. He then began eating a candy bar, the report said.
Norton stepped out of the truck and was allegedly unsteady on his feet and unable to stand without assistance. He was placed under arrest for DUI.
A search of Norton turned up a syringe and a contact lens case containing residue and rolling papers. A bag holding 11 syringes and a glass pipe were also found, the report said.
Norton allegedly refused a blood draw. A search warrant was obtained from a judge and a blood sample was taken.
Norton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.