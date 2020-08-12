Justin Lynn Caudill, 30, of 105 Armitage Drive, was charged late Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.
Caudill was also served active arrest warrants for violation of probation-2nd offense and a child support attachment, Deputy William Carr said in a report.
A traffic stop was attempted about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Culberston Road after Caudill was seen driving on the wrong side of the road. Caudill allegedly ignored patrol car lights and siren after deputies turned around and attempted to pull the car over.
Caudill “took off at a high rate of speed,” then got out of the driver’s side of the car and fled into nearby woods on foot. He was taken into custody after a foot chase of about 300 yards, the report said.
A plastic bag found inside the car contained multiple drug paraphernalia items and a pill bottle with another person’s name on it, the report said.
Caudill was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.