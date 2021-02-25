Charley J. Johnson, 22, of 84 Bradley Ave., was charged late Wednesday by Greeneville police with felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.
Police were called about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Industrial Road about a man and woman walking in the middle of the road yelling at each other, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
The woman was found in a business parking lot. She pointed out Johnson, who was sitting across the street in a sport utility vehicle. The SUV left and was followed by police, who attempted a traffic stop on Poor Farm Road. The SUV fled the area.
A records check showed Johnson’s driver’s license was revoked.
Police located Johnson at the Bradley Avenue address. He allegedly confessed to driving the SUV.
Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled apearance Friday in court.