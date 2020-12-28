Christopher E. Morgan, 35, of 570 Cedar Creek Road, was charged Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies with false imprisonment and domestic assault after holding an alleged victim against her will.
Morgan was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report.
Deputies received a call about 4 a.m. Saturday from the alleged victim, who said she was being held against her will and feared for her life. They were initially unable to make contact with anyone in the Cedar Creek Road house. Morgan was ordered to come outside over the house intercom. The alleged victim emerged from the garage, and Morgan was found in an upstairs bedroom.
The alleged victim said Morgan struck her several times and put his hands on her throat.
Morgan was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.