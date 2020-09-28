James William Clifford, 30, of 4570 Asheville Highway, was charged Friday night with felony child endangerment after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report about children possibly being assaulted in a camper.
They found four children between the age of 2 and 5 at the Asheville Highway address. As deputies approached, they heard an adult yelling and a small child crying inside the camper.
Contact was made with Clifford, who related he was yelling at the children, Deputy Willam Carr said in a report.
“Living conditions were not adequate,” the report said.
The camper had no running water and fecal matter was found in one child’s bed, the report added.
There were holes in the camper floor and exposed wiring.
“The residence was also unsanitary,” the report said.
A 2-year-old child “had a container of equine dewormer and consuming it while officers were on scene,” the report said.
The horse dewormer was taken from the 2-year-old and a poison control center was notified.
Clifford told deputies he had been yelling at a 3-year-old and he “was having a bad day.”
The Department of Children’s Services was notified for immediate referral.
Deputies contacted the mother of the children, who also came to the camper.
A witness told deputies the children are washed outside with a garden hose and dish soap. A garden hose found outside was determined to be the only source of running water. A container of dish soap was found near a children’s plastic swimming pool.
The mother confirmed the children were bathed outside with a hose, the report said.
Children’s Services told the mother to leave with the children and stay a hotel until a meeting Monday with DCS.
Bond for Clifford was set at $10,000 pending a scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.