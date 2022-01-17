A Limestone man who claimed that people were trying to break into a house was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with filing a false report and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brian L. Rogers, 51, of 145 Crockett Timbers Road, is held on bond pending a court appearance.
Rogers called Greene County 911 about 6:30 a.m. Friday from a Chuckey Highway address about people “trying to get into (his) house,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report.
He told deputies they had broken screens and “were jumping off the roof of the trailer in front of his house, climbing on the roof, and were in his house,” the report said.
Rogers allegedly called 911 four times to make false reports. Deputies responded to each call and determined no one was near the house and it was not damaged by anyone trying to get inside.
A search of Rogers after arrest located a bag in a pants pocket containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Rogers allegedly admitted to using some “powder” earlier, the report said.