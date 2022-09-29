A man was charged by Greeneville police with drug and firearms possession offenses early Thursday on the grounds of Tusculum View Elementary School.
Stanley L. Quillen, 40, of 103 Leming St., was charged with possessing a firearm during a felony, driving while in possession of methamphetamine in a drug-free school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass by motor vehicle.
Quillen was also charged with driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report.
Passenger Lorie B. Quillen, 37, of 100 Heatherwood Loop, was charged with trespass by motor vehicle.
About 12:10 a.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol saw a pickup truck pulling out of Heatherwood Estates and recognized Lorie Quillen, who had previously been banned from the property. A records check on Stanley Quillen showed his driver’s license was revoked.
A traffic stop was made at the elementary school on Lafayette Street.
After Stanley Quillen was taken into custody, a search located a glass pipe used to smoke meth, the report said.
A search of the pickup truck turned up five grams of suspected meth, a Taurus pistol and drug paraphernalia.
Stanley Quillen and Lorie Quillen were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.