A man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle early Monday was found by Greeneville police to be carrying suspected methamphetamine and Suboxone.
Gregory A. Bailey, 60, of 135a Twin Barns Road, was “acting suspiciously” about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Walgreens on 1325 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A records check on the sport utility vehicle he was driving showed it reported as stolen.
The records check also showed Bailey’s license was revoked. A search after arrest located a plastic bag containing about two grams of suspected meth and three Suboxone pills.
Bailey was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, driving on a revoked license-4th offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Bailey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.