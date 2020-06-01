A man who allegedly exposed himself Sunday afternoon on Forest Street was charged by Greeneville police with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
Larry N. Eastepp, 45, listed as homeless, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Forest Street, Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
Police were dispatched about 3 p.m. Sunday on a call about a possibly intoxicated man. Eastepp had been drinking but was not intoxicated and told police he was walking to a relative’s house. Police were going to give him a ride, but after Eastepp was asked if he had any weapons or sharp items in his pockets, he pulled down his pants “and exposed his genitals to vehicles passing by and people on their porch,” the report said.
Eastepp allegedly began swearing and yelling at police after being told to pull his pants back up. He was arrested and taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
Eastepp was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.