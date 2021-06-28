Josiel Eduardo Tomas, 26, of 208 Doak Drive, was charged about 6 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with kidnapping, domestic assault and evading arrest.
Police were called by a witness who said that he saw “a Hispanic male grab a Hispanic female and place her forcefully in a red sedan” in a parking lot in the 800 block of Carolina Drive before speeding away, Sgt. Kristina St. Laurent said in a report.
The woman was screaming as the car drove off, the report said.
An officer saw a Chrysler 300 sedan matching the car description a short time later making “multiple turns” on Oak Hills Parkway. The car turned into an address in the 100 block of Maplecrest Drive and the driver, identified as Tomas, fled on foot.
Tomas allegedly refused to obey officer commands to stop. He was found in a nearby wooded area.
An officer spoke with a woman in Tomas’ car. She said that she and Tomas had gotten into an argument over a phone call she received, and she got out of the car and tried to walk away.
The alleged victim told police that Tomas “grabbed her up off the ground and forced her back into the car while she was screaming for him to stop.”
The alleged victim yelled out the car window to a passerby “to ‘please call the cops,’” the report said.
She told police Tomas’ actions placed her in fear for her safety, and that Tomas had previously been charged with domestic assault after another incident.
A records check found an active no-contact order issued by a judge granting bail to Tomas in the earlier case.
Tomas was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.