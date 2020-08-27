A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies in connection with the recent theft of a Cub Cadet lawn mower and utility trailer from the Greene Farmer’s Co-Op on West Main Street.
James Derek Wilhoit, 37, of 392 White Sands Road, was arrested at a home in the 9000 block of Warrensburg Road and charged with theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500 and evading arrest.
The theft of the lawn mower and utility trailer was reported Aug. 13 to Greeneville police.
An investigation showed that Wilhoit had sold the trailer to a Jonesborough man for $625. A man asked by Wilhoit to provide a hitch so the buyer could remove the trailer went to the Warrensburg Road address and contacted law enforcement after reading about the theft in The Greeneville Sun, a report said.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and went to the Midway property, where the Cub Cadet riding lawn mower was found. It was later returned to the owner.
While looking for the stolen items, detectives also found several air compressors, a new John Deere lawn mower, a T-Rex utility trailer, several push mowers, and weed eaters on the property. The property owner told investigators that none of the items were hers. It was unclear Wednesday who owns the items allegedly left by Wilhoit at the Warrensburg Road address.
Wilhoit was not at the Warrensburg Road address when the search warrant was served. Deputies were called back Wednesday afternoon and found Wilhoit hiding under insulation in the attic of the house.
Wilhoit was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.