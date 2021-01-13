Jeffery S. Johnson, 49, of 406 Elk St., was charged early Wednesday by Greeneville police with making a non-emergency 911 call after allegedly making three calls to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
Police were dispatched about 12:55 a.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in progress call at Johnson’s apartment at Greeneville Terrace, Officer Anthony Price said in a report.
Officers spoke with Johnson, who told them “people were in his apartment trying to hurt him and (were) pouring gasoline on his floor,” the report said.
A relative of Johnson was asleep in the apartment. No one else was there, the report said. Police were told by 911 Dispatch that the call from Johnson was the third made that night from the address and all were for non-emergencies.
Johnson “seemed to be under the influence of something unknown,” the report said. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Johnson was arrested instead of being issued a summons because of “ongoing history and non-emergency calls,” the report said.