A Rogersville man was charged with drug possession offenses by sheriff’s deputies about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 95 Speedway Lane.
Christopher C. Turner, 29, of Fair Oaks Drive, was asleep inside a car at a gas pump, Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
Turner told deputies he had been driving all day and fell asleep at the service station. Drug paraphernalia was seen on the center console and floorboard of the car.
THC wax was was found in one of Turner’s pockets during a pat-down search. Also found was a pill bottle containing several pills and suspected methamphetamine.
A search of a backpack in the car located “multiple bags” containing suspected marijuana, a bag of gummies, more than 50 plastic bags, small rubber containers holding THC wax and a bong-style pipe.
Turner was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of marijuana, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More than four ounces of marijuana and one gram of methamphetamine was seized, the report said.
Turner was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.