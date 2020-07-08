Bobby Lynn Lawson, 61, of 680 Lamons Road, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Lawson was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.
A sport utility vehicle driven by Lawson pulled into an address in the 1800 block of Carpenters Chapel Road after a patrol car turned around to make a traffic stop for a seat belt violation, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
Lawson sped up and pulled into the property in an alleged attempt to elude deputies, the report said.
The license plate on the SUV did not match the vehicle. Lawson told deputies he was at the location to buy a truck. The homeowners said they did not have a vehicle for sale.
A records check showed that Lawson’s driver’s license was suspended and he had the active arrest warrant for violation of probation.
Lawson told deputies a methamphetamine pipe was under the driver’s seat and said nothing else illegal was in the SUV. A small plastic bag containing less than a half-gram of suspected meth was found beside the driver’s side seat, the report said.
Lawson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.