Brandon T. Malone, of 596 Duncan Lane, Chuckey, was charged about 12:15 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and other offenses.
A deputy on patrol turned onto Doty Lane and saw a motorcycle stopped in the road and a person running from the scene. A second person, later identified as Malone, attempted to start the motorcycle and refused commands to stop, Deputy William Carr said in a report.
As the motorcycle was started, a Taser was used to stop the driver and Malone was taken into custody. A pat-down search turned up 4.2 grams of suspected methamhetamine, five Alprazolam pills, 102 small “sale and delivery” bags, a digital scale, a glass pipe and tubing and a butane torch.
A track was started to locate the second person, who was found at a nearby Doty Lane address. Wesley A. Dewit, of 55 Doty Lane, was found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Dewit was wearing clothing matching the clothes worn by the man who ran from the motorcycle, the report said.
A records check on Malone showed he had an active arrest warrant.
A woman at the Doty Lane address, Rikki L. Luttrell, was also found to have an active arrest warrant, the report said.
Further investigation determined the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Asheville, North Carolina. The wheel tax sticker on the license plate was reported stolen in Greeneville, the report said.
Malone was charged with sale or delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, receiving or concealing stolen property, simple possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and using a stolen vehicle plate.
Malone, Dewit and Luttrell were held without bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.