A Greene County man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 20-month-old Xavier Jeremiah Ramsey earlier this year.
Michael Cristopher Grinstead, 33, of Arnold Road, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
Following an investigation into the death of the little boy, a Greene County Grand Jury on May 1 handed up a presentment charging Grinstead with the offenses. Grand jury presentments state that on Feb. 1, Grinstead allegedly killed the 20-month-old during “the perpetration of aggravated child abuse” and “the perpetration of aggravated child neglect.”
Sheriff's Department Detective Capt. Jeff Morgan said Thursday an appropriate characterization of Grinstead's relation to the child would be "caretaker."
Grinstead was taken into custody Monday.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, first responders answered a medical emergency call at an address in the 1300 block of Culbertson Road, between Poplar Springs Road and Newport Highway. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the Culberston Road address.
Authorities immediately launched an investigation into the child’s death.
Evidence was presented to the grand jury following an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
Grinstead is being held on $750,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear July 31 for arraignment on the charges in Greene County Criminal Court.
Grinstead appeared Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
A presentment is the accusation of an offense by a grand jury on the initiative of the jury members without a bill of indictment placed before them.