Ronald Leon Hale, 34, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a man Feb. 26 on Jeffries Lane in northwestern Greene County.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Jeffries Lane home of 30-year-old Phillip Seay, who was deceased. Seay “had suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” a news release said.
Hale was inside the Jeffries Lane home. He had one gunshot wound and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. The murder charge was filed Thursday by sheriff’s detectives after Hale was released from the hospital.
Hale is held on $500,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending an April 1 court appearance.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released. The case remains under investigation.