Greeneville police watching an East Church Street house Thursday night where eight people were found trespassing hours before took a man into custody on drug possession charges.
Tevis E. Young, 37, of 236 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, was charged with criminal trespass, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The owner of the house is in jail. Two of the eight people found in the house early Thursday were charged with drug possession. About 11:35 p.m. Thursday, police saw a car pull into the driveway and watched a man identified as Young get out and enter through a side door, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
Officers made contact with Young, who told police he saw a door was open and wanted to close it because he knows the homeowner.
As Young spoke with officers, he allegedly tried to put a syringe down his pants. Police found four syringes and a Suboxone pill in the car Young arrived in.
The homeowner told police she knows Young “but hadn’t heard from him in years,” the report said.
Young was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
After Young was taken into custody, police found that a window pane in a porch door had been broken to allow access into the house. Photos were taken and shown to the homeowner, who said a number of items were missing from the house.
She said three televisions, jewelry, paintings and a DVD player had been stolen. No suspects were identified in the apparent burglary.
Only family members have permission to be in the house, the victim told police.
The missing possessions have a combined value exceeding $2,800.