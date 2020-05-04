Michael Allen Morgan, 49, of 135 Pleasant View Drive, was charged Friday morning by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-4th offense, driving on a revoked license, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Police received a call about a possibly intoxicated man in line at the drive-through area of the Little Top restaurant, 507 N. Main St., Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
A vehicle driven by Morgan left the parking lot, then turned back into the restaurant lot after a police car pulled in behind it. A traffic stop was made, and a records check chowed that Morgan’s driver’s license was revoked.
Morgan did poorly in field sobriety tests. He told police he had used marijuana in the last 24 hours and that he was a methamphetamine user, the report said.
A bag containing three grams of marijuana and a glass pipe were found in Morgan’s pockets.
A passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Joshua K. Smelcer, of Fodderstack Mountain Loop, was found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and was taken into custody.
Morgan and Smelcer were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.