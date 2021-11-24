Greeneville police responding shortly after 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to a possible robbery in progress at the Phillips 66 market at 700 E. Church St. charged a man with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Charged was Matthew D. Waddell, 38, whose address was listed as general delivery.
“The caller advised a white male with tattoos on his face and neck was attempting to rob the store,” Lt. John Bishop said in a report.
An officer was flagged down by a witness who said a man was attempting to get into vehicles at the location. Waddell was identified as the suspect. He was seen walking out of the business and approached by officers.
Waddell “could not keep conversation and had trouble standing in place,” and tried to re-enter the store, the report said.
As police attempted to place Waddell under arrest for public intoxication, he pulled away, closed one hand into a fist and allegedly attempted to strike an officer. Waddell was taken to the ground in an attempt to handcuff him but allegedly continued to resist and would not remove one hand from underneath his body, the report said.
Waddell was stunned with a Taser and taken into custody. He was held on bond pending an appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.