A Limestone man was charged with robbery after allegedly demanding money about 11 p.m. Monday from the Walgreens pharmacy at 1650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Charged was Dalton W. Lewis, 21, of 3539 Milburnton Road.
A Walgreens manager told police that a man wearing a hoodie and basketball shorts entered the store walked over to them “and stated he wasn’t armed but he needed all of the money out of the register,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Lewis followed the manager and another employee behind the cash register and told her to open it as another male customer was approaching the counter.
When Lewis saw the customer, he “grabbed a can of Skoal and left the building.”
Lewis was taken into custody a short time later on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Lewis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.