A Limestone man has been charged in connection with the theft of a skid steer owned by the Greene County Highway Department.
Charles Lee Murray, 41, of 910 Chariot Trail, was charged Tuesday with theft of property valued over $60,000 by the sheriff’s department.
The Caterpillar skid steer had been parked on Smith Mill Road while a paving project is underway there. The skid steer was stolen between Oct. 7 and Saturday from the site, The equipment is valued at $100,000.
Investigators following up on a tip found the skid steer at West Main Recycling at 1310 W. Main St., sheriff’s Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt said in a news release.
It was located in the back of the business warehouse, partially submerged in mud.
“Manpower and equipment were called in to assist with the recovery. After several hours, the recovery was complete,” the release said.
Murray was held on $35,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.