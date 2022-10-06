A man is in custody in connection with the alleged thefts of tractor-trailers recovered in Greene County.
Cody Shane Swatzell, 36, was charged Sept. 30 by sheriff’s deputies with theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000, felony evading arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.
Swatzell was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. He had a first appearance Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court. Swatzell remains held on bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 16.
About 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, sheriff’s deputies recovered a tractor-trailer near the Zoomerz market at Interstate 81 Exit 23 on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap.
The rig was reported stolen on Sept. 29 in Newport. A detective from the Newport Police Department contacted a Greene County Sheriff’s Department detective about the theft and sent photos of it and a white truck seen hauling the trailer, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
A short time later, deputies located the stolen truck and trailer in a lot adjacent to Zoomerz. Recovery was made and the Newport Police Department was notified, the release said.
The 2022 Peterbilt cab and trailer are owned by Skelton Truck Lines.
About 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, a detective saw a white Freightliner cab westbound on U.S. 11E near the Big Ridge area. The truck resembled the one linked to the theft of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer recovered earlier that day.
A traffic stop was made in the parking lot of Pizza Plus on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim.
“The driver fled out of the parking lot and outbound on 11E toward Hawkins County.” a report said.
Patrol car lights and siren were activated. The driver, identified as Swatzell, turned onto Oasis Road “and traveled at high rates of speed” before turning onto Mohawk Ridge Road, the report said.
The truck turned onto a driveway and traveled about 300 yards before striking a tree.
Swatzell fled on foot across a fence and into a cow pasture. He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit of about a half-mile, the report said.
The truck Swatzell was driving was reported stolen in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It is valued at $10,000.
A search of the truck located about a glass container holding about a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine.
The records check on Swatzell showed that his driver’s license was suspended in 2021 in Washington County for failure to file insurance.
Swatzell listed an address on Overlook Way in Newport. Sheriff's Detective Lt. Michelle Holt said that Swatzell is homeless and a Greene County native who has lived in Newport.
Swatzell is also wanted by authorities in Cocke and Grainger counties, the news release said.