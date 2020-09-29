A Greeneville man who drove away from sheriff’s deputies after a attempted traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Monday on East Andrew Johnson Highway was taken into custody after his car was disabled by spike sticks.
Charles A. Lawson, 27, of 105 Ell St., was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license-2nd offense.
Arrest warrants for evading arrest and tampering with evidence were issued for passenger Julie R. Doane, of East Sevier Avenue, Kingsport.
A stop for a traffic offense was conducted at the Marathon Market at the intersection with Ripley Island Road, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Lawson and Doane were identified as the occupants of the Lexus car.
After the deputy got out of the patrol car, the car driven by Lawson fled the scene. A pursuit of several miles on county roads ensued. Lawson had difficulty maintaining his lane, and Doane was allegedly throwing items out of the passenger-side window during the pursuit, the report said.
Spike sticks were deployed by another deputy, which disabled the car in the 2900 block of Kingsport Highway.
Lawson fled on foot from the car and hid under a camper. A Taser was used to take Lawson into custody.
Doane tried to flee in the Lexus and struck the patrol car before running away on foot.
Doane had not been located as of Tuesday morning.
A search of the car turned up drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and syringe.
Lawson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Gehneral Sessions Court.