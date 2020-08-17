A Virginia man was charged early Saturday after claiming he had been left at a stop in Mosheim by a Greyhound bus and his daughter was still on board the vehicle.
Christian Alexander Vane Wooldridge, Waverly, Virginia, was charged with filing a false report.
Officers talked to Wooldridge near the Dairy Queen at around 2 a.m. He said he had been riding the bus when it stopped in Mosheim. He stated the vehicle had resumed traveling without him but his 3-year-old daughter was still on the bus, according to a Greeneville Police Department report.
The sheriff departments in Greene and Washington counties were notified about the situation. Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Carr stopped the bus at the county line.
The Greyhound driver indicated that there was no 3-year-old on the bus, while Christian continued to insist she was on there even after officers told him that the bus driver indicated no child was on board, according to the report.
After further talking to authorities, Christian allegedly admitted he lied and said he knew saying a child was on the bus would get a response to stop the vehicle, the report stated.