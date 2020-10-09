Timothy Carl Park, 36, of 1233 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and criminal impersonation.
Park was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report.
Deputies responded to a trespassing call in the 11200 block of Oasis Road. The property owner said a man there “was acting very strange and states that he’s been talking to God and that there was a tunnel under the pond and had to dig it,” the report said.
Park allegedly gave deputies a false name but was recognized as a former jail inmate.
While being placed in handcuffs, Park allegedly resisted arrest and would not place both hands behind his back. A Taser was used to gain compliance.
Park told deputies “that he was doing the Lord's work and he was a prophet and we (were) making a big mistake by taking him to jail,” the report said.
Park was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.