Lance Allen Dean, 43, of 425 Midway Road, Mosheim, was charged ahout 11 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary and possession of prohibited weapons.
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Tunnel Road and spoke with a man and woman who said a man forcibly entered their house and then fled in a dark-colored Nissan pickup.
A truck matching the description was seen in a driveway on Brown Springs Road, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. It drove off when a patrol car turned around. The truck, driven by Dean, was stopped nearby.
Dean got out and approached a deputy. He was detained without incident.
“He stated that his wife had left and was staying with Santa Claus,” the report said.
During a pat-down search, two open knives, a wallet, and a pair of brass knuckles were found on Dean. When backup deputies arrived, they returned to the Tunnel Road house and spoke with the victims.
The occupants said a man came up their driveway and knocked on the door, asking to borrow a lug wrench. An occupant told the man he could use a lug wrench in the back of his truck.
At that point, Dean “started banging all around the house and started kicking the front door,” the report said.
The male victim opened the door, but was pushed back by Dean, who was trying to get inside. He held an unidentified blunt object in his hands, the report said.
Dean entered the foyer of the house and was pushed back by one of the homeowners, who fired a round from a gun that lodged in the wall next to the front door, the report said.
Dean then returned to his truck and began “driving back and forth at the bottom of the driveway” and shining a light into the house while yelling “that they had his wife” before driving away, the report said.
No injuries were reported.
Dean was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.