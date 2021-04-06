A Bulls Gap man who eluded law enforcement for several weeks in 2018 after a hit-and-run crash that injured two teenagers was found guilty last week by a U.S. District Court jury of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Harold Vernon Smith, 73, formerly of Lautner Road, will be sentenced Aug. 23 by Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer, according to court documents.
The two-day federal court jury trial in Greeneville concluded March 31.
Smith remains charged in Greene County Criminal Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury and two counts of making false reports to a law enforcement officer.
Smith had a Criminal Court arraignment date of March 31. A return Criminal Court date of Sept. 1 was set by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
The state charges may be merged into the federal charges, a court official said.
The state charges stem from an incident on May 11, 2018, involving a hit-and-run crash that injured two teenage pedestrians.
The two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were struck on Gap Creek Road by a car allegedly driven by Smith. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center.
He “did strike (the) victims, causing serious bodily injury” and fled without assisting them or calling for help, a sheriff’s department report said.
Smith allegedly made false statements to investigators about the incident several days later, another report said.
Smith was taken into custody on June 21, 2018. He had been camping for about six weeks in a wooded area just off U.S. 11E in the Bulls Gap area.
When taken into custody, Smith had a loaded .22-caliber pistol in his waistband, a sheriff deputy’s report said.
Smith was initially charged with the unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon count, and served a state parole violation warrant.
The Tennessee Department of Correction took Smith into custody. He is listed in TDOC records as being an inmate in the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County after parole was revoked.
In January 2019, Smith was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on the federal firearm possession charges.
The 2019 federal grand jury indictment states that in May 2018, Smith possessed a .22 caliber revolver “which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.”
A March 30 federal court trial date was continued earlier this year. Smith has a prior criminal history dating to the 1970s.
TDOC documents state Smith was convicted in 1972 Hawkins County of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, with two subsequent escape convictions. He received a life prison sentence.
Smith was released from TDOC custody in April 2009 to authorities in North Carolina. He returned to TDOC custody in June 2012 and was released on parole in 2013, according to state records.