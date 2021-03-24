A Hamblen County man was convicted Friday in Greeneville federal court of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sentencing on Sept. 13 was set for 61-year-old Richard Lynn Norton by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer, who presided at trial.
The trial of the former Greene County resident was the first federal criminal jury trial completed in Greeneville in the Eastern District of Tennessee since the expiration of the court’s standing order suspending jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Beginning in early 2019, Norton conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with James Ward, another defendant who pled guilty to the charge and who testified against Norton, according to evidence presented at trial.
Ward testified he supplied Norton with two to four ounces of methamphetamine per week, and on two occasions, Norton sold Ward methamphetamine.
On April 8, 2019, Norton also sold methamphetamine and a Bryco Arms 9 millimeter pistol to a confidential informant working with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, trial testimony showed.
Norton has a number of prior felony convictions, including convictions for drug dealing, aggravated assault, and escape.
“Based on his record, Norton is considered an armed career criminal under federal law and therefore faces a sentence of 15 years to life,” the news release said.
In 1999, Norton was convicted by a Greene County Criminal Court jury of three counts of selling crack cocaine and sentenced to 36 years in prison, court records show.
On appeal, Norton’s sentence was reduced by 12 years to a total of 24 years.
At Norton’s sentencing hearing following the 1999 trial, prosecutors asked then-3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge James E. Beckner to impose a sentence at the upper end of the sentencing scale because of his extensive criminal record.
At the time, Norton had more than 30 convictions on his record, according to an account of the hearing in The Greeneville Sun.
At the time, Norton’s convictions included eight DUIs, an aggravated assault, 14 other assaults, 10 instances of resisting arrest and two jail escapes.
Norton was released from state custody in October 2017, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Investigating agencies in the federal court case included the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson City Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Norton is one of seven defendants charged by federal authorities in related cases.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Swecker and Mac Heavener represented the government in court. Norton was represented by Jessica McAfee.
The federal case was part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program. The HIDTA program enhances and coordinates drug control efforts among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, the news release said.